Advertisement

16 injured after illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:16 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three seriously.

Police had called in a bomb squad after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics. But some of the fireworks that had been placed in an armored LAPD tractor-trailer exploded Wednesday evening.

The blast was caught by news crews that showed heavily damaged cars nearby and people being taken away on gurneys for treatment.

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three seriously.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The Fire Department says three people had serious injuries. Officials also said three others, as well as 9 LAPD officers and a federal official, had minor injuries.

The LAPD said it was unknown what sparked the blast.

Police say one man was arrested earlier on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home.

In March, a massive fireworks explosion left two people dead in Southern California and caused at least $3.2 million in damage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The use of personal fireworks such as these are banned in Mesa County given current concerns...
Use of personal fireworks banned this Independence Day in Mesa County
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard took part in the procession Tuesday for fallen...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office takes part in procession for fallen officer
Mesa County
Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request
Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified

Latest News

Texas Democrats say education, healthcare and power grid improvements are what their...
Texas Democrats say governor should focus on power grid, not border
Police seized some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics, some of which exploded while in an...
RAW: Explosion and aftermath of illegal fireworks seized by police (no sound)
Jack Callahan, 19, is charged with murder in the death of his father, Scott Callahan....
Son, 19, killed father during exorcism at Mass. pond, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say the young man decided to “baptize” his father in an attempt to exorcise his...
19-year-old accused of killing father during 'baptism' in pond