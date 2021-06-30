Use of personal fireworks banned this Independence Day in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the Fourth of July approaches, officials are reminding the public of the ban on personal fireworks in Mesa County. The county’s Stage One Fire Restrictions prohibit the use of personal fireworks as the area faces increased fire danger.

Mesa County residents are going to have to keep their sparklers stored away this year. However, the City of Grand Junction has a professional display planned after the Grand Junction Rockies game on Independence Day.

According to Ken Sherbenou, Grand Junction’s Parks and Recreation Department Director, “We have our fire department that’s very involved in permitting our show and being on-site while the show is actually happening. And they make sure that there aren’t issues with that professional display. And that’s a very different case than someone having their own personal fireworks out their house and that’s one of the reasons why they’re not allowed.”

The fireworks will light up the sky right above Suplizio Field at Lincoln Park on Sunday night.

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation expects a higher turnout than usual for the display and increased traffic in the area. Other counties in Western Colorado in Stage Two Fire Restrictions cannot have any fireworks displays at all. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to adhere to the restrictions. According to the sheriff’s office, these efforts are necessary to prevent as many human-caused wildfires as possible.

According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky, ”So if your actions under Stage One Fire Restrictions cause a fire, you can be held responsible criminally as well as financially. The consequences can be very severe, not only to you personally, but also to property and potential loss of life.”

Both the sheriff’s office and Grand Junction Parks and Rec encourage the public to partake in the various Independence Day celebrations from the fireworks to the parade in town to climbing the Independence Monument.

Sherbenou explained that, “We just really encourage people to come celebrate the nation’s independence here in Lincoln Park or in surrounding areas. You can see the display. It’ll be about eighteen minutes long. It’s visible from all across the whole valley. And we’re excited to be able to offer it cause I know a lot of people are excited and it’s an important part of celebrating the Fourth of July.”

More information on fire restrictions can be found on the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.