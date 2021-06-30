Advertisement

29 Road Riverfront Trail parking lot officially opens

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Today was the official opening of the Riverfront trail off 29 road. Last year, Mesa County and Elam Construction, Inc. swapped land to benefit both parties. Elam traded property adjacent to the Colorado Riverfront Trail near 29 Road, which was converted into a parking lot by Mesa County for residents to park for free and access the trail.

Mesa County Administrator, Pete Baier, stated “Today we are celebrating the fact that it is now fully open and safe and usable for all our community to have another access to the riverfront that is enjoyable and safer then other ways people previously got to the river.” The lot was formerly a gravel pit and people would have to walk across the busy road to access the river.

26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified

