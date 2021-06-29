Marillac Health raises $49,000 for patient care

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Marillac Health raised a record amount through its Edesia fundraiser this past April.

After taking a closer look at their books recently, Marillac says the event was the most successful yet. Even though it was scaled-back, Marillac says the fundraiser made a big impact on their mission. According to the healthcare provider, events like these help connect those in need with care. The fundraiser was held at the Wine Country Inn in Palisade.

According to Martha Graf, Development Specialist for Marillac Health, ”We provide medical, dental, and behavioral health here to people of all ages, and so when we have a fundraiser like this, it goes directly to supporting people who can’t afford it either entirely or just need a little bit of help, so anyone who participates in any of our fundraisers really helps people in our community stay healthy.”

Marillac thanks the Tally’s of Wine Country Inn for their support.

