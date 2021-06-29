Advertisement

Horizon Drive District receives $137,000 grant award

Horizon Drive
Horizon Drive
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Horizon Drive District has received a grant award for more than $135,000 dollars, which will go towards the Horizon Drive Street Furniture Project.

The project is aimed at making transportation easier around Horizon Drive, with part of the money going to new bike racks, air pumps and road signage. The district also hopes to use the grant as a way to make the district into more of a recreation destination. A large outdoor dining area is coming to Horizon Drive, along with additional benches and tables throughout the district.

“We have about 73% of the lodging for the Grand Valley in the Horizon Drive District, and a lot of those people have come to Grand Junction to take advantage of our awesome recreational opportunities,” explains Vara Kusal, the district’s Exeuctive Director. “The Palisade Plunge has just opened half of the trail, there’s a lot of other great mountain biking, so those people that are staying in hotels on Horizon Drive want to be able to just jump on their bike and go for a ride from there.”

The improvements are also intended for people who use Horizon Drive year round, including the 2300 people who work in the district. Kusal says many of those employees already bike to work, and the grant may help increase that number.

Governor Jared Polis released a statement supporting the grant, saying: “This state funding for Grand Junction will provide an even more enjoyable experience for Coloradans & tourists alike as they visit all the amazing outdoor recreation activities and beauty that Mesa County has to offer.”

This is one of 106 grants across the state as part of CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets project. Downtown Rifle received a similar grant in December 2020.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions this evening to to a mudslide just east of...
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.
Update: Fatal crash at 12th street and Belford Avenue
Mesa County
Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request
Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Officer involved shooting at St. Mary’s
Rezcue
Grand Junction teen CEO launches non-profit, Rezcue

Latest News

The use of personal fireworks such as these are banned in Mesa County given current concerns...
Use of personal fireworks banned this Independence Day in Mesa County
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard took part in the procession Tuesday for fallen...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office takes part in procession for fallen officer
Summer extension comes to an end
D51 Summer Extension comes to a close
Grand Junction Fire Department purchases new equipment with FEMA grant