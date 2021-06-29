Horizon Drive District receives $137,000 grant award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Horizon Drive District has received a grant award for more than $135,000 dollars, which will go towards the Horizon Drive Street Furniture Project.

The project is aimed at making transportation easier around Horizon Drive, with part of the money going to new bike racks, air pumps and road signage. The district also hopes to use the grant as a way to make the district into more of a recreation destination. A large outdoor dining area is coming to Horizon Drive, along with additional benches and tables throughout the district.

“We have about 73% of the lodging for the Grand Valley in the Horizon Drive District, and a lot of those people have come to Grand Junction to take advantage of our awesome recreational opportunities,” explains Vara Kusal, the district’s Exeuctive Director. “The Palisade Plunge has just opened half of the trail, there’s a lot of other great mountain biking, so those people that are staying in hotels on Horizon Drive want to be able to just jump on their bike and go for a ride from there.”

The improvements are also intended for people who use Horizon Drive year round, including the 2300 people who work in the district. Kusal says many of those employees already bike to work, and the grant may help increase that number.

Governor Jared Polis released a statement supporting the grant, saying: “This state funding for Grand Junction will provide an even more enjoyable experience for Coloradans & tourists alike as they visit all the amazing outdoor recreation activities and beauty that Mesa County has to offer.”

This is one of 106 grants across the state as part of CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets project. Downtown Rifle received a similar grant in December 2020.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.