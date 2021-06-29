Advertisement

D51 Summer Extension comes to a close

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -More than 2,200 students completed Summer Extension - more than double the number served in a typical summer learning program in D51. This was made possible by federal dollars specifically set aside to help students catch up from learning loss they may have experienced from remote learning during the pandemic.

This year’s summer programming is focused on reading, writing, and math interventions at the elementary and middle school level and credit recovery opportunities at the high school level. Student Transportation of America provided transportation to summer sites, and students received free breakfast and lunch from D51 Nutrition Services.

By being enrolled in the summer extension students wont have to test to find out where they will be placed come fall. The same students and teachers will be together on the first day so they can pick up where they left off. This years summer extension was the largest year for D51 yet.

