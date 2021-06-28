Advertisement

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions this evening to to a mudslide just east of Exit 119.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions this evening to to a mudslide just east of Exit 119.

The closure is between Exit 116 and Exit 133. There’s an additional closure point at Exit 87.

Crews are assessing the slide and the weather to determine how to safely clear the mudflow and reopen to eastbound and westbound traffic.

Early reports say the debris field is about 80 feet wide and up to five feet deep. There are no reports of injuries caused by the slide.

This is an extended closure and motorists are encouraged to utilize the alternate route. That route is CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down to CO 9 to Silverthorne.

The closure points are east bound mile point 87/West Rifle and west bound Exit 133/Dotsero. Motorists traveling west bound can access CO 82 Independence Pass as well. Commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles longer than 35 feet are not permitted on Independence Pass.

Auxiliary roads like Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass and Eagle/Thomasville Road are not passable and do not have cell service. Cottonwood Pass is restricted to local traffic only.

