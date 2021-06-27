BMX Grand Mesa Nationals comes to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The BMX Grand Mesa Nationals runs from June 25 through the 27th in Grand Junction at the Grand Valley BMX track located at the fairgrounds. Riders came from all around the state to compete.

BMX racing is for beginners and advanced cyclists. There were riders in attendance age 2 through their late 60s in various classes.

Some came to compete and move up the tournament ladder, to move up to pro, and even advance to compete in the Olympics. While others came out just to have fun, experience the sport, and be around the energy.

The BMX nationals go to Las Vegas next in July, then Utah, and finishes off in California. The Grands follow that in November in which all the top riders compete for a spot. But Grand Valley BMX welcomes anyone who wants to try out the sport. Grand Valley BMX is operated under USA BMX. Weekly they hold a practice day and a race day. They have helmets and rental bikes available so anyone can come out anytime they’re holding a practice or event.

“We’re out here every Sunday with races, anybody can come out, anytime. First race is always free,” said Grand Valley BMX track operator Nick Adams. “They can try it out, see how they like it, and after that there’s different options for them.”

To learn more or to get involved, visit https://www.usabmx.com/tracks/1357

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.