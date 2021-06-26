Advertisement

Fatal Crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene at 9:04 p.m. and found a sedan that had collided with a utility pole after hitting a parked car.

one person had been ejected from the vehicle and emergency personnel transported them to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

A second person was found dead inside the vehicle. The Grand Junction Fire Department removed the deceased from the vehicle The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after appropriate notifications have been made.

Both directions of 12th Street were closed for several hours as the scene was processed.

The investigation into the crash is in the early stages, speed is being considered a likely factor.

