Downtown Grand Junction bike shop supports homeless youth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday, Brown’s Cycles in downtown Grand Junction presented check to Karis Inc., a non-profit which provides housing and services to homeless youth ages 13-24 in Mesa County.

The $10,000 check will go towards Zoe House, a transitional housing program for youth ages 18 to 24 made homeless by domestic violence.

Brown’s Cycles accepts donated bicycles from the community, repairs the bikes, donates some to homeless youth, and re-sells the leftovers to donate the proceeds to Karis.

Karis operates the House, an emergency shelter for homeless youth, several transitional housing programs, a street outreach program, a mental health program, and Laurel House, a permanent supportive housing program.

”We’ve been taking bicycle donations from the public for about 3 years,” said Brown’s Cycles Bike Shop Owner Chris Brown. “We take those bikes, fix them up, and we give them back to the youth so they have some way to get around town for transportation whether that be a job or school or whatever reentry into normal life.”

Youth homelessness in Mesa County is a serious problem. Last year, Karis, Inc. served 309 homeless youth ages 13-24 in Mesa County. Homeless youth are at increased risk of victimization and assault (Moore, 2005), and an estimated one out of every three youth on the street will be lured into prostitution within 48 hours of leaving home (National Sexual Violence Research Center). Karis provides services to help these youth leave the street and transition to safe and stable housing and to futures of hope and promise.

Brown’s Cycles on Main Street has partnered with Karis for the last two years by providing homeless youth with bikes so they have transportation. They welcome donations of old bikes or parts of bikes they can use to create a full one.

