Heavy law enforcement presence at St. Mary’s Pavilion

By (Goldene Brown)
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy law enforcement at St. Mary’s Pavilion after an officer-involved shooting, according to Grand Junction Police. Officers are uninjured. A suspect has been transported, the extent of injuries are not known.

The incident is contained and the Pavilion is locked down. Officials say there is no active shooter.

We will have updates as we receive more information.

