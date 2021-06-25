Advertisement

Country Jam returns and fans couldn’t be more excited

Country Jam Fan excitement
Country Jam Fan excitement(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:23 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Country music fans are flocking to Mesa County for Country Jam. After it was cancelled last year, fans couldn’t be more excited to return to Country Jam Ranch and have live music back.

The lineup begins with headliners Luke Combs opening night, Toby Keith Friday, and Carrie Underwood finishes off the party Saturday. Along with many other big names in country music.

Some headliners were booked to play Country Jam last year including Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood, and they returned this year to headline 2021 now that it’s back.

Some fans returned after having to cancel their 2020 plans, but others came out for the first time as a celebration to the end of COVID.

You can still get your day passes online by visiting https://countryjam.com/festival-passes or on-site. For a link to the lineup for the next two nights visit https://countryjam.com/daily-lineup

