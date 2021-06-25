Advertisement

Community concerts at the Avalon

Community concerts at the Avalon
Community concerts at the Avalon(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Not all the live music is at country jam, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley kicked off their 77th season July 24th at The Avalon Theatre.

The Board of directors receive a list of artists from their booking agents. They then choose the six professional entertainers for the concerts who they believe the community here will enjoy the most. They bring in artists for an affordable price, because they catch them while they’re on their season tours.

”As we are taking advantage of these artists coming either from Denver to Salt Lake or Salt Lake to Denver they’re able to stop by here and we’re able to schedule them for a concert,” said Community Concerts Board Member Kauai Fitt. “And that being the case we’re able to get them for a very good price.”

The lineup for the 2021-2022 season includes a John Denver Musical Tribute starring Ted Vigil, Taylor Red, Sons of Serendip, The Diamonds, Louis Prima Jr., and an Elton John Tribute starring Jim Witter. The first concert is September 20. For a full concert lineup with dates, visit https://communityconcertsgrandvalley.org

