Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Joe Bear’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet Joe Bear! She’s around 7 years-old and is possibly a herding breed mix. She is a sweetheart and loves to be around people. Joe Bear does do well with kids and other large dogs, but a home with small dogs or cats should be avoided. She has a lot of spunk and enjoys getting out to play and walk around.

Joe Bear is currently up for adoption.

