Advertisement

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the...
New child tax credits set to roll out
First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.
Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home
Grand Junction firefighters respond to house fire on 12th Street.
Firefighters respond to home fire
Speakers discussed policy at the convention and trade show as well.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis addresses Colorado Cattleman’s Association in Grand Junction
Gov. Jared Polis speaking at Sage Creations Organic Farm in Palisade, Colo.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County

Latest News

Science gives a 'Whole Lotta Love' to a newly discovered frog species, naming it after Led...
New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Surveillance video shows Surfside building collapse