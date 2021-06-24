Conservation Colorado welcomes a new Protégete Director

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Conservation Colorado announced Beatriz Soto as the new Protégete Director.

Soto brings brings experience to the position as a candidate for office, leader of “Defiende Nuestra Tierra,” and nearly two decades of community leadership.

Protégete means ‘protect yourself.’ It is its own department within Conservation Colorado and will focus on Latinx leadership and civic engagement on environmental issues. Since 2014, the program has trained hundreds of community leaders as ‘promotores’, who played a key role in passing nationally leading climate policy and have led dozens of events like an environmental lobby day as part of “Latino Advocacy Day” at the state Capitol.

Soto will focus on elevating Latinx communities to protect Colorado’s climate, air, land, water, and communities through organizing, advocacy, education, and elections.

Climate action and conservation are top issues from Latinx Coloradans, polling up to 20 points higher than Colorado voters overall.

“Throughout our state, climate justice, community-based conservation, and resiliency are top issues for Latinx Coloradans,” said Soto. “I’m thrilled to turn those values into victories for our community as the new director of Protégete. We’re up against unprecedented wildfires, unchecked pollution, and a climate emergency, while systemic and institutional barriers continue to oppress and exclude our communities from making real change. We need democracy through self empowerment; supporting Latinx environmental leadership is key and I can’t wait to get to work.”

