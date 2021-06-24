Body found in car in canal

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - There is an investigation underway after a body was found in an overturned vehicle in a canal.

The vehicle was spotted around 9:30 a.m. Thursday along Grand Valley Canal Road near 35 Road.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the canal.

Our crew on scene says the body of a male was discovered inside the vehicle, but there is no word yet on the identity of the person.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

