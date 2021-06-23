Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -There is an investigation underway after a shooting at a local home sent one person to the hospital.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 2700 block of Lynwood Street in Orchard Mesa just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who was hurt. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was found at the scene and detained.

Witnesses told deputies there was an argument between a man and woman prior to the gunshots.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

