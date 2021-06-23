Firefighters respond to home fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -An investigation is underway to determine what started a home fire in a Grand Junction neighborhood.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday near 12th Street and Hill Avenue.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

One person was evaluated for minor injuries.

As additional crews arrived, firefighters were able to enter the home to look for anyone else who might be inside and begin fighting the fire from the inside as well.

According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, no one else was hurt, however, the home has significant damage.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

The Grand Junction Police Department also responded and closed 12th Street for a short time while firefighters put out the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the single resident who has been displaced from the home.

