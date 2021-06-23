Advertisement

Colorado State Epidemiologist urging vaccination as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across region

She explained that vaccination, and thus prevention, is the best strategy to address infection
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Gov. Jared Polis gathered input on ways to increase vaccination rates in Mesa County and surrounding communities on Tuesday. Dr. Herlihy is urging vaccinations as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the area. She says that preventing COVID-19 in the first place is the most effective strategy available. Although some treatments for the virus like monoclonal antibodies are effective, she urges residents to get vaccinated to prevent serious infection in the first place.

According to Dr. Herlihy, “The Delta variant is more transmissible than other types of COVID-19 that we’ve seen to date. So it’s about 50% more transmissible than the U.K. or Alpha variant, and that variant was actually already about 50% more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus. We also know that is causes more severe disease. We’re actually seeing about double the hospitalization rate.”

Dr. Herlihy stressed that the vaccines available offer effective protection against the Delta variant.

