Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County

He was joined by local representatives at the signing events
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was in the Grand Valley he signed a few bills into law.

At the Rio Grande Credit Union in Grand Junction, he signed two bills. The first was related to student financial literacy standards. Through this bill, lawmakers sought to protect students from predatory financial traps. They also wanted to highlight government-backed student-aid options. The second bill concerned prescription drug monitoring. Gov. Polis shared his concern over the opioid epidemic in the state and said this bill would help address that issue.

At Sage Creations Organic Farm in Palisade, he approved a new “Support Pollinators” license plate. Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis joined the governor in Palisade. Gov. Polis stressed the importance of pollinators to the agriculture industry and environment.

He was also joined by state representatives and senators at both events.

