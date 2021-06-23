Colo. Gov. Jared Polis addresses Colorado Cattleman’s Association in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) spoke at the Colorado Cattleman’s Association Annual Convention and Trade Show at the DoubleTree Hotel in Grand Junction on Tuesday. According to attendees, the event allows ranchers to share ideas about best practices for both business and sustainability.

From marketing, to the current drought, to livestock performance - the cattle industry can have its challenges. The drought affecting much of Colorado is seeing is especially tough on ranchers. According to Justin Hossfeld, Western Range Segment Manager for Bayer AG, the performance of ranches depends heavily on the health of the environment. He explained that managing stresses to resources like water is essential. With limited, seasonal moisture cycles common in many parts of the western U.S., any irregularity there can impact ranchers’ entire year.

Gov. Polis shared information on the state’s efforts seeking to help Colorado ranchers. “Part of everything we do at our Office of Economic Development and International Trade is make sure that our farmers and ranchers in Mesa County, in Colorado, can demand a premium on the global marketplace for products that we know are better that are raised right here in Colorado.”

Hossfeld explained that, “The livestock industry, and agriculture as a whole, is one of the most stable and long-term industries this area’s ever had, and it is probably the best tool to take the vast acres we have out here and provide food for the world.”

The governor said he was appreciated the chance to talk to ranchers and hear more about how the state can support them. The convention got started Monday and goes until Wednesday. Policy and educational discussions were also a part of the planned events.

