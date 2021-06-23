Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Oil Springs Fire from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Update on fires burning on the Western Slope
Speakers discussed policy at the convention and trade show as well.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis addresses Colorado Cattleman’s Association in Grand Junction
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
Gov. Jared Polis speaking at Sage Creations Organic Farm in Palisade, Colo.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30

Latest News

This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday
Grand Junction firefighters respond to house fire on 12th Street.
Firefighters respond to home fire
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says