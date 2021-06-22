Advertisement

“Six String Soldiers” to be featured at Country Jam

Six String soldiers
Six String soldiers(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Country Jam is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a little patriotic flare then look no further than the “Six String Soldiers.” A group made up of active duty army members whos goal is to connect to vets through music. The group was formed in 2015 by active-duty Soldiers who were looking for ways to fulfill the Army’s commitment to its soldiers and veterans.

They received national media attention after a Facebook video of the group playing The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun went viral. Since then, they have appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Morning Express with Robin Meade, Harry with Harry Connick Jr., and Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family show. The Six-String Soldier’s performance will mark one of their first major appearances since the advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which restricted DoD personnel from non-mission essential travel.

The group will be performing June 22nd at Warehouse 2565 at 6pm as well as Country Jam June 23rd at 830pm or 20:30 for military folks.

