Officer killed after shooting in Arvada

Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to intervene and stop a sexual assault that was taking place on Wednesday, June 16.(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) -Authorities say a gunfight between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left an officer and one of the suspects dead.

The mayor of the city of Arvada confirmed an officer died Monday.

Police say one suspect died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The shooting happened in Olde Town Arvada, which is the city’s downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses.

The shooting comes after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people in March at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles northwest of Arvada.

