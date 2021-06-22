No COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa County Valley School District 51 students, teachers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There will be no COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa County Valley School District 51 teachers and students according to Superintendent Diana Sirko.

Families were sent an update from the district on Friday outlining current policy. Not every decision related to COVID-19 has been made, however. The district explained that administrators are working with Mesa County Public Health among others to make a plan for the upcoming school year. The district says that there appeared to be some misunderstanding about vaccine policy and wanted to clear that up.

According Assistant Superintendent Brian Hall, “I will say as we’re going through this planning process, we obviously want to get school back to as normal as possible, but we want to do that in a safe manner, so as we’re doing this planning, we’re keeping student and staff safety at the forefront of everything that we’re doing.”

The district is hoping to put out more information on the upcoming school year to families by mid-July.

