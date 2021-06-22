Advertisement

Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.(Source: Tulare County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The sheriff’s office in Tulare County, California, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company requested police investigate the theft last week after the company realized the pistachios were missing.

Investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had moved from a trucking lot in Delano to another lot nearby.

Detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags and being resold.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company got the remaining pistachios back.

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
Highline Lake Parking
Highline Lake State Park boating area and day use parking reaching capacity
Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
Officer killed after shooting in Arvada

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on Dec. 2, 2017.
Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers
Police in New Jersey said customers abducted and assaulted a server when she tried to stop them...
Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say