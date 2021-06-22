Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
Picture of Oil Springs Fire from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Update on fires burning on the Western Slope
Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
Officer killed after shooting in Arvada

Latest News

In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
Six String soldiers
“Six String Soldiers” to be featured at Country Jam