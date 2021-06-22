Advertisement

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
Picture of Oil Springs Fire from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Update on fires burning on the Western Slope
Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
Officer killed after shooting in Arvada

Latest News

In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
Six String soldiers
“Six String Soldiers” to be featured at Country Jam