Avelo Airlines launches “Grads-on-the-go” sweepstakes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Avelo Airlines, a new ultra-low-cost carrier serving Western Colorado, is gifting 42 roundtrip tickets to recent graduates residing in Western Colorado. As part of the Avelo “Grads-on-the-Go” sweepstakes, 21 Class of 2021 graduates will win two roundtrip tickets each from Grand Junction to Hollywood-Burbank Airport in the Los Angeles area.

The Avelo sweepstakes is part of a national effort to celebrate 2021 graduates and the return to travel this summer. In all, Avelo will give away 500 tickets to 252 graduates – 21 grads in each of Avelo’s 12 markets. Anyone 18 or older residing within 150 miles of Grand Junction Regional Airport graduating in 2021 from high school, college, university, or trade school is eligible to win.

Avelo Airlines debuted in May with service from Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR) in the Los Angeles area to 11 destinations across the country. GJT is the only airport in Colorado currently served by the airline. For more information on the sweepstakes, visit https://www.aveloair.com/.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.