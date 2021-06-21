Some tips to reduce mosquito populations and prevent bites from the Grand River Mosquito Control District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In honor of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, the Grand River Mosquito Control District has tips to help prevent itchy mosquito bites.

It’s important to remember the three D’s, drain, dress, and defend. Standing water and dark clothing are two things that attract mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes require water to breed and they can breed in very small amounts. Many mosquito problems in neighborhoods are likely to come from water-filled containers that residents need to drain.

You can make your yard a mosquito-free zone by disposing of any tires, drilling holes in the bottom o recycling containers, clearing roof gutters of debris, cleaning pet water dishes regularly, checking and emptying children’s toys, repairing leaky outdoor faucets, and changing the water in bird baths at least once a week.

“Encouraging your neighbors to also eliminate sources on their own property is critical to a community-wide control program. Mosquitoes require water to complete their life cycle. If their water source is eliminated, so are their offspring, " said Tim Moore, District Manager of GRMCD.

If you’re outside when mosquitoes are active, wear loose fitting, light-colored clothing. Studies have shown mosquitoes are more attracted to dark clothing and can even bite through tight clothing. It’s also important to apply a mosquito repellent to bare skin and to your clothing. Repellents with 10-30 percent DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are effective.

It’s important to remember mosquito bites are more than just a nuisance. Their bites can spread diseases like West Nile Virus.

“We already have the mosquito species here that can carry and spread other diseases. We must be prepared to prevent their spread throughout our public health landscape – and this requires safe, effective, sustained mosquito control and awareness in the community,” said Moore.

The Grand River Mosquito Control District treats more than 2500 private properties, as well as public open spaces.

For more information on the Grand River Mosquito Control District and how you can help control the mosquito population, visit www.fightthebitegj.com.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.