Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.

This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the U.S. Forest Service, federal and local firefighters are working to suppress the Sylvan Fire.

The Forest Service explained that “The fire is burning in timber on the White River National Forest about half a mile from Sylvan Lake State Park. Firefighters reported extreme fire behavior as strong winds pushed the fire to the south and southeast.” The area affected is 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.. The surrounding area has been evacuated, including Sylvan Lake State Park. Officials put the size of the fire at about 180 acres. The cause is under investigation. Roads are closed in the Eagle, El Jebel, and Thomasville areas according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

