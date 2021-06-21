Advertisement

Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a car crash that occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Highway 50. According to the GJPD, the car drove through the Pride Plumbing building on the side of the road. The adult female driver suffered minor injuries. The driver crossed opposing lanes of traffic before crashing through the structure. She has not been cited, and the incident remains under investigation. The company has been contacted and the car was towed away from the scene.

