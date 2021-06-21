BLM prepares for fire season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire season is now upon us here in Western Colorado and our Bureau of Land Management firefighters are preparing for a busy next few months.

Saturday night there were multiple small fires along the I 70 corridor. The BLM says those fires have been extinguished or are under control.

This fire unit at the BLM in Grand Junction covers 4.5 million acres of land for fire response. The combination of humidity level, temperature, and wind make June historically one of the BLM’s busier months for wildfires here in Western Colorado. But with the added severe drought conditions, they are preparing for an even busier season.

“We’ve been tracking fire danger all spring, we do a couple different things to track fire danger,” said Grand Junction Deputy Fire Management Officer Lathan Johnson. “We have a system of weather stations that we look at, we also clip live fuel moisture. So coming out of a low snow pack year and having drought conditions, we were already anticipating above average conditions this summer for the number of wildfires that we were gonna get. So we’ve been bringing in extra resources for the last couple weeks.”

Resources such as air tankers are controlled nationally where they go, and they move around to where the need is. Weather and climate warnings that could feed or potentially start a fire are monitored very closely by the BLM, so their resources can be placed strategically. This way, geographically, they can get where they need to go quickly.

During this time especially, resources can get stretched pretty thin. So BLM stressed the importance of recreating responsibly to prevent human caused fires, which includes following red flag warnings.

“Recently we’ve been seeing these dry lightning storms,” said UCR Fire Public Information Officer Eric Coulter. “It’s something that we can prepare for and plan for. A lot of the time when we do have lightning come through, we have multiple fires in remote locations and that can really get our staffing stretched out and busy. So during these red flag warnings and we have these dry lightnings, if we can prevent human caused fires, that’s gonna really help us get the natural caused fires under control.”

The BLM works with local fire departments and agencies to stay on top of fires and they increase their staffing during times when there’s high fire potential.

“The National Weather Service does a really good job helping us predict those events,” said Johnson. “So we actually staff up and extend staffing on nights when we’re anticipating dry lightning. The weather service every single day gives us a fire weather forecast and on that fire weather forecast they give us a lightning activity level.”

BLM also stressed the importance of staying vigilant on fire warnings if you live in a more rural area.

“What we see sometimes is what we call Wildland Urban Interface, people who live within areas of some of our wildland,” said Coulter. “Make sure you do your part of having defensible space around your home and being safe with any activities you do there because we don’t want to see any spread and that’s gonna help prevent any wildfire issues.”

BLM says fire season generally lasts from now to October when we get our first snow, with a small break during monsoon season around July, which brings some moisture and sets off the lightning.

