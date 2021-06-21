Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
The accident happened near the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.
Authorities respond to car accident on North Ave.
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82

Latest News

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news...
US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases videos showing Proud Boys during the Capitol riots