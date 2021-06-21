Advertisement

Airbase Arizona Flying Museum brings their most iconic WWII warplane to Grand Junction

By (Taylor Burke)
Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum brought one of their most iconic world war two warplanes to Grand Junction this morning, a B-25 named “Maid in the shade.” She was acquired in 1981 and after a twenty eight year restoration process, flew again in 2009. The B-25 was the most versatile aircraft of World War II where it was used for high and low level bombing, strafing, photo-reconnaissance, and submarine patrol.

The aircraft is is currently doing its annual touring program where it will make 17 stops across the country. Its mission is to educate, inspire, and honor through many programs of flight and living history experiences.

The public can experience rides and ground tours on the fully restored B-25 bomber throughout the week.

