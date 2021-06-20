Juneteenth Celebration at Lincoln Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local group, Black Citizens and Friends held their second annual Juneteenth celebration today.

There were speakers, an award, art presentations, food trucks, music, and informational booths from various groups and supporters.

The group, Black Citizens and Friends who putting on the event really hope the federal recognition this day just recently got helps with the education of what Juneteenth means.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day and Jubilee Day, celebrates the official end of slavery. With Juneteenth being declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden Thursday, it made this event all the more exciting.

Juneteenth is the first federal holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was established in 1983.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans were informed that the Civil War had ended and they were free. This came more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

People across the country celebrate Juneteenth with food and festivities, much like the Fourth of July.

