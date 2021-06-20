Fire burning in Texas Mountain area of Rio Blanco County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire has broke out in Rio Blanco County about 20 miles south of Rangely, off Highway 139 around the Texas Mountain area.

Reports of smoke in the area started coming in around 7 p.m. Friday evening. According to information released by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office, the fire is burning an area of about 20 acres and is zero percent contained. The site of the fire is in a Wilderness Study Area, and no structures or private property are threatened at this time. Authorities have determined the cause of the fire to be lightning. They also said to expect to see smoke in the area for the time being. Juniper and pinyon are fueling the fire.

