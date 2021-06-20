Dragon Soldiers film screened Saturday at The Avalon Theater

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The exclusive screening and movie Premiere of “Dragon Soldiers” is being held tonight at 7 p.m. at The Avalon Theatre.

It is is an action, adventure film set in a small Colorado town that is tormented by disappearances in the nearby forest. When an elite team of mercenaries is brought in to investigate, they soon find themselves isolated in the wilderness, and facing down a fire breathing dragon.

The film was produced by Photonic Media, a local Grand Junction Film Company and was Directed by Hank Braxtan, a local Grand Junction native who has Industry credentials that include working on movies such as Snake Outta Compton, Insidious and The Last Movie Star. He has won several Emmy’s as well as a Clio Award.

The extra special part about this film is that it was set and filmed entirely in Western Colorado, which was important to the director, Hank Braxtan, who is from Grand Junction.

Dragon Soldiers, was filmed in April and May of 2019. Lead actors include Antuone Torbert, Ruben Pla, Emmy nominated Arielle Brachfeld, and Butch McCain.

”It’s always been a dream to film locally here in Grand Junction,” said Braxtan. “I grew up here and graduated from Fruita Monument High School back in the 1990s. I worked in Los Angeles and filmed stuff all over the world, but getting to come back here, film in this town, bring colleagues from Hollywood, show them around our town and get them to fall in love with it too was just a total dream. When we do movies here, that money’s flowing out of Hollywood and it’s coming into Western Colorado. We’re hiring people here, putting people in hotels, eating at restaurants, buying equipment and supplies here. It’s a little boost to the economy but more than that I just love showing off this area.”

View the film trailer at: https://vimeo.com/547986737

Ticket proceeds will benefit the Avalon Theatre Foundation and will be used to fund projects and grants to improve the historic theatre and benefit the Grand Junction Cultural Community.

