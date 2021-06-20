Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened near the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.
Authorities respond to car accident on North Ave.
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82
Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 closed between Highway 64 and I-70 due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River

Latest News

The investigation into Saturday's multi-car accident that left nine children and one adult dead...
9 children, 1 adult killed in multi-vehicle crash
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
Paying fortifies ransomware gangs but scant support for bans
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a...
World’s most premature baby turns 1