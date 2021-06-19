Advertisement

Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82

The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Updated: 14 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Multiple small fires have broken out at various locations along the I-70 corridor and near Highway 82 in Western Colorado according to the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM posted on Facebook that the largest of the fires in that area is the Smith Gulch Fire, located just northeast of Debeque. The causes of the fires will be determined upon investigation. According to the BLM, lightning in the area could have played a factor, but that has not been officially determined yet. The Upper Colorado River Fire Management Team along with other local agencies responded. The BLM posted that aircraft, engines, and crews are making progress in their efforts.

