Gov. Polis announces third winner of $1 million Comeback Cash drawing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, Governor Polis announced the third winner of the $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing, along with the Comeback Cash Scholarship Winners.

Pete Vegas of Boulder is the latest vaccinated Coloradoan to win the $1 million drawing.

“Thank you to Governor Polis and the state of Colorado for this amazing gift and for your efforts to get people across our state vaccinated. I couldn’t wait to get the vaccine, I literally got it the first day that I was eligible. Getting the vaccine is not all about yourself, the decision is really about joining with the rest of your community to stop the spread of this awful virus. I encourage all of my fellow Coloradans who have not yet been vaccinated to make a plan to do so today,” said Pete Vegas, the third $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash winner.

The Governor also announced that Sabine Manske (17) of Littleton, Hannah Blackman (17) of Golden, Levi T of Boulder, Brady Roland (16) of Arvada, and Zen Ottensen (17) of Parker are this round’s winners for the Comeback Cash Scholarship. The scholarship is worth $50,000.

There are still two more chances for Coloradans to win $1 million as part of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing. Coloradans 18 and older who have received the vaccine will be automatically registered to win. Winners will be announced on June 25, with the final winner being announced on July 7. Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7.

Younger Coloradans ages 12 to 17 are also eligible for the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing. Five eligible Coloradans will be randomly selected to win a $50,000 scholarship each week for three weeks. Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced later in the week, with the last drawing announcement revealed by July 9.

For more information, please read the Frequently Asked Questions and the official rules. Coloradans can also visit ColoradoComebackCash.com and LaVacunaDelMillon.com to learn more about the $1 million and scholarship drawings.

