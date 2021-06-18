Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
An image showing a sign outside Fort Hood, an U.S. Army post located in Killeen, Texas. A...
Study: Texas bases lead Army posts in risk of sexual assault
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast