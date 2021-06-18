Advertisement

Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong

(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office posted Friday afternoon that they were en route to Ophir Pass due to a reported blockage.

An hour later, they tweeted a post that can give all Coloradans a chuckle.

Ophir Pass is located smack in the middle of the San Juan Mountains and connects the small mountain town of Ophir to Highway 550 near Silverton.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose High School set to change mascot
Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River
Gov. Polis announces third winner of $1 million Comeback Cash drawing
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run

Latest News

Juneteenth preview
Juneteenth declared a national holiday
Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River
Gov. Polis announces third winner of $1 million Comeback Cash drawing
Source - Pixabay
Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included