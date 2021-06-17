Advertisement

Salary increases approved as part of D51 budget for 2021-22

School District 51
School District 51(KKCO)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday night, the District 51 school board officially adopted their budget for the 2021-22 school year. It includes an average salary increase of 10 percent for covered employees, which includes certified teachers, psychologists, and anyone with an MBA. Other non-covered employees will receive an average salary increase of 8 percent.

“We all worry about retaining high-quality educators in our system, and pulling in the highest quality educators we can in our hiring process,” says Tim Couch, President of the Mesa Valley Education Association. The MVEA negotiated that salary increase with D51’s school board. “Raising our salaries so that they are competitive with like districts, and closer to the state average, is important to all of us.”

D51 says the budget is based on projected enrollment, which has dropped in both the 2020-21 school year and now this upcoming school year. There was also a reduction in the school district’s FTEs, or full-time equivalents, as a result of lower enrollment rates. That reduction also factored into the budget agreement.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30

Latest News

Source - Pixabay
Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included
Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for most of Western Slope
VA SCOUTS
VA Western Colorado implements SCOUTS program
CSP 4A Fruita The Heat Is On
The Heat Is On Summer Blitz DUI Enforcement period
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach