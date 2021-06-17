Salary increases approved as part of D51 budget for 2021-22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday night, the District 51 school board officially adopted their budget for the 2021-22 school year. It includes an average salary increase of 10 percent for covered employees, which includes certified teachers, psychologists, and anyone with an MBA. Other non-covered employees will receive an average salary increase of 8 percent.

“We all worry about retaining high-quality educators in our system, and pulling in the highest quality educators we can in our hiring process,” says Tim Couch, President of the Mesa Valley Education Association. The MVEA negotiated that salary increase with D51’s school board. “Raising our salaries so that they are competitive with like districts, and closer to the state average, is important to all of us.”

D51 says the budget is based on projected enrollment, which has dropped in both the 2020-21 school year and now this upcoming school year. There was also a reduction in the school district’s FTEs, or full-time equivalents, as a result of lower enrollment rates. That reduction also factored into the budget agreement.

