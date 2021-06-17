Advertisement

Montrose High School set to change mascot

(KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A recently passed bill, which Governor Polis is expected to sign into law soon, bans Native American mascots at public schools. To avoid a monthly fine of $25,000 Montrose High School will need to select a new mascot by June 1st 2022.

Montrose High School’s current mascot is the Indians. The mascot for Centennial Middle School is the Braves and the official logo is a Native American man wearing a headdress. The schools have had these mascots for years so feelings are strong on both sides when it comes to changing the mascot. Superintendent Carrie Stephenson stated, “For people that have been in Montrose, a mascot is a very personal thing. No one wants to change their mascot so we have a variety of opinions we are hearing about. Some supportive and some not supportive. So we are going to try and handle this in the most collaborative way possible.”

Before new mascots are finalized, the school district will assess how much the switch will cost. Montrose Schools can apply for state-funded grants to finance the mandated changes. Governor Polis’ press secretary released a statement saying the governor will continue to help ensure school districts have resources they need to make changes, facilitate conversations with tribes, and help make sure every child feels safe at school.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30

Latest News

Source - Pixabay
Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included
Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for most of Western Slope
VA SCOUTS
VA Western Colorado implements SCOUTS program
CSP 4A Fruita The Heat Is On
The Heat Is On Summer Blitz DUI Enforcement period
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach