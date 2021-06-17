Mesa County approves Cameo Roadway Improvement Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, Mesa County Commissioners approved an over $1.1 million project contract with Sorter Construction Inc. for the Cameo Roadway Improvement Project.

According to the county, the project is along Mesa County Road I 9/10 (CR I 9/10), north of Interstate 70 (I-70), near exit 46. CR I 9/10 Road begins at the frontage road west of and parallel to I-70 and travels northwest toward the Little Book Cliffs Wildhorse trail area. The project consists of approximately 0.4 miles of new pavement placed on an existing gravel road and replacing an existing double barrel culvert structure where the road crosses the Coal Canyon drainage

The project will also focus on intersection safety improvements at the three existing Cameo shooting range entrances. In addition, it will improve an atypical roadway intersection — approximately 600 feet north of the Government Highline Canal — near the Colorado Shooting and Education Complex entrance.

The budgeted project was approved at the June 14 public hearing. You can click here to review the contract details.

