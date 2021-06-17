Advertisement

Mesa County approves Cameo Roadway Improvement Project

(Mesa County)
By (Calvin Corey)
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, Mesa County Commissioners approved an over $1.1 million project contract with Sorter Construction Inc. for the Cameo Roadway Improvement Project.

According to the county, the project is along Mesa County Road I 9/10 (CR I 9/10), north of Interstate 70 (I-70), near exit 46. CR I 9/10 Road begins at the frontage road west of and parallel to I-70 and travels northwest toward the Little Book Cliffs Wildhorse trail area. The project consists of approximately 0.4 miles of new pavement placed on an existing gravel road and replacing an existing double barrel culvert structure where the road crosses the Coal Canyon drainage

The project will also focus on intersection safety improvements at the three existing Cameo shooting range entrances. In addition, it will improve an atypical roadway intersection — approximately 600 feet north of the Government Highline Canal — near the Colorado Shooting and Education Complex entrance.

The budgeted project was approved at the June 14 public hearing. You can click here to review the contract details.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30

Latest News

Source - Pixabay
Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included
Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for most of Western Slope
VA SCOUTS
VA Western Colorado implements SCOUTS program
CSP 4A Fruita The Heat Is On
The Heat Is On Summer Blitz DUI Enforcement period
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach