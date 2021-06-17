Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The heat wave continues on the Western Slope.

According to the National Weather Service, the all-time record high in Grand Junction is 106 degrees Fahrenheit. The highs have been hovering just under that number for the past several days. Weather experts say a few factors in the sky have actually been helping to keep the temperatures lower than what they might have been otherwise on Wednesday. For example, the smoke and clouds that have been in the sky have made a slight impact. However, other factors are making it exceedingly hot.

According to Brianna Bealo, NWS Meteorologist, ”as far as the general conditions, basically there’s a great big dome of high pressure that’s been sitting over us for the last several days, and it’s a very strong high pressure and it hasn’t been moving. And with high pressure you don’t get a lot of clouds or precipitation, so the sun’s just beating down.”

The Weather Service also stressed that the lack of moisture from the drought has made the environment drier and therefore more quick to heat up.

