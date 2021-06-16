Advertisement

Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for most of Western Slope

Counties that have enacted fire restrictions are Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel, and Summit
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Bureau of Land Management, and fire chiefs from around Mesa County announced on Wednesday that starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 18, the county will be placed under Stage I fire restrictions (this applies to all BLM land in the county as well). For a detailed Mesa County fire restriction map, click here.

Several counties and agencies across the Western Slope have chosen to implement Stage I fire restrictions as fire danger has reached critical levels due to a severe drought and record heat.

“We are starting off fire season worse off than last year. The stage is set for a potentially longer duration and more hazardous fire season,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf. “This year more than ever, we need the community’s help to prevent fires. Together we can significantly reduce human-caused fires by being proactive and cautious with activities that could ignite a wildfire.”

According to MCSO, the restrictions entail the following:

- Personal use of fireworks

- Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

- Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

- Use of explosive targets

- Smoking outside near combustible materials

fire restrictions(MCSO)

The U.S. Forest Service also announced that they will enact Stage I restrictions for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the Fruita Division of the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest. The restrictions go into effect on June 18. No fire restrictions are in place as of the last check for the land managed by the Forest Service on the Grand Mesa.

This map shows which land in the GMUG National Forest is under fire restrictions.

(National Forest Service)

Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management announced restrictions for all public lands administered by the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Offices within the boundaries of Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, portions of Gunnison County, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. This area includes the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument, Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, and the Uncompahgre Field Office side of Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.

The guidelines dictated by these restrictions are shown below.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

  • Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure – fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)
  • No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.
  • No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or in a barren area free of vegetation
  • No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.
  • No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except an area that has been cleared of vegetation.
  • No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel, and Summit counties all have fire restrictions in place. For more fire restrictions details around the state, click here.

