Mobile vaccine bus returns with new Grand Junction locations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in Colorado, but a new route on the state-operated mobile vaccine bus is now helping vaccinate more people in the valley.

It’s an entirely different bus from the one that made its way through the Western Slope a few weeks ago. That bus made stops in Palisade, Fruita, Orchard Mesa, and Grand Junction. This new bus is specifically targeting areas only in Grand Junction, along with one stop in Fruita, trying to give new areas in the valley a free and convenient way to get the vaccine.

This round seems to target commercial areas, with Horizon Drive on Wednesday and a location at Mesa Mall on Thursday.

“Some of the people that work out here have a hard time even getting to work,” explains Vara Kusal, Executive Director of the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District. “We have about 2300 people employed out here and it’s kind of the hub of the tourist industry, so they are exposed to a lot of travelers. We just want the community to be as safe as possible.”

Mesa County has the lowest vaccination rate of any Colorado county with more than 100,000 people. COVID-19 cases are up too, with more and more children testing positive for the virus.

“Over the last six weeks we’ve seen a big increase in children getting COVID,” says Dr. Megan Stinar, a pediatrician for Primary Care Partnes. “Children under 12 can’t get vaccinated yet, so it’s important to get that bigger population, everyone who is willing to get vaccinated 12 and older. Otherwise at this point, we are starting to see COVID affect the kids in Mesa County, which I don’t think anyone wants.”

The mobile bus will even be at Country Jam next weekend! Health officials say it’s important to target areas and events with younger crowds, as well as those who can’t easily access the health department’s vaccination site.

The community vaccination site at Mesa County Public Health is no longer requiring appointments, so anyone can simply walk in and get the shot.

